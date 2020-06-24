Imbibe at the 4 best breweries in Denver

Here's a rundown of top businesses in the city. Did your favorite make the cut?

DENVER — Looking to try the finest breweries around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most noteworthy breweries in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to achieve your hoppy dreams.

1. The Post Brewing Co.

First on the list is The Post Brewing Co. Located at 2200 S. Broadway in Southwest Denver, the beer bar and traditional American restaurant is the highest-rated brewery in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 594 reviews on Yelp.

2. Great Divide Brewing Company

Next up is Five Points' Great Divide Brewing Company, situated at 2201 Arapahoe St. With 4.5 stars out of 998 reviews on Yelp, the brewery and tap room has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Lowdown Brewery

Capitol Hill's Lowdown Brewery, settled at 800 Lincoln St., is another superior choice, with Yelpers giving the brewery and New American gastropub, which serves pizza, beer and more, 4.5 stars out of 435 reviews.

4. 10 Barrel Brewing

Finally, there's 10 Barrel Brewing, a brewery and pub in Five Points, with 4.5 stars out of 326 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2620 Walnut St. to give it a go for yourself.