DENVER — Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are loads of charming cats up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Denver, so you won't have to look far to find the perfect new furry friend.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of cats available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Tate is an endearing male tabby and domestic shorthair mix currently housed at No Feline Left Behind.

Tate loves dogs, cats and children. He has not only mastered his house-training etiquette — Tate is already neutered and vaccinated, as well.

Mimic Park Hill Tharrett is a winsome female domestic shorthair mix in the care of Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue.

Rest assured: She is spayed and has all her shots.

Spot Pampa is a lovable female domestic shorthair mix currently housed at Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue.

She has been vaccinated and spayed.

Boots Pampa is a cheeky female domestic shorthair mix staying at Rocky Mountain Feline Rescue.

Boots Pampa is already spayed. She has all her shots, too.

