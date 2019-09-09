DENVER —

A new Mexican outlet has made its debut in the neighborhood. The fresh arrival to South Broadway, called La Loteria Taqueria, is located at 42 S. Broadway.

Formerly a popular food truck, La Loteria Taqueria specializes in authentic Mexican cuisine and Acapulco-style street tacos. On the menu, look for a Mexican hamburger, carne asada fries with marinated steak, pork or vegetarian green chili soup, burritos, enchiladas and an assortment of taco options. The restaurant also offers a late night menu with street tacos and other items.

La Loteria Taqueria has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Natalie D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new eatery on August 21, wrote, 'I started by ordering my two favorites from the food truck days — fried avocado and al pastor street tacos. Then, I tried the Elote de Don José (Mexican street corn with chipotle crema) and pork green chili (melt-in-your-mouth pork). All amazing.'

Yelper Ingrid S. added, “Reasonable prices, amazing tacos. ... Such a great place to get a late night snack. Guacamole is awesome.'

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. La Loteria Taqueria is open from 11 a.m.–2 p.m. and 4–10 p.m. daily.

