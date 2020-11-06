Renting in Aurora: What's the cheapest apartment available in June?

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Apartment hunting is hard, but there are deals to be found.

AURORA, Colo. — According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Aurora are hovering around $1,011. But how does the low-end pricing on an Aurora rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1457 Kenton St.

Listed at $895/month, this studio apartment, located at 1457 Kenton St. in Delmar Parkway, is 6.7% less than the median rent for a studio in Aurora, which is currently estimated at around $959/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and outdoor space. Animals are not allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

1588 Lima St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1588 Lima St. in North Aurora, is listed for $913/month for its 500 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

1433 MacOn St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1433 MacOn St. in Delmar Parkway, which, at 500 square feet, is going for $913/month.

The apartment has quartz countertops. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

2345 Emporia St.

Then there's this 650-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2345 Emporia St. in North Aurora, listed at $974/month.

The unit has air conditioning. The building features on-site laundry. Both cats and dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

MacOn Street

Finally, there is this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located on MacOn Street in Delmar Parkway and listed for $975/month.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

