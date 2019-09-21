If you're seeking a rental, you know how hard it can be to find a good deal. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Aurora look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Aurora via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10785 E. Exposition Ave.

Listed at $851/month, this 420-square-foot studio apartment, located at 10785 E. Exposition Ave. in Expo Park, is 4.7 percent less than the median rent for a studio in Aurora, which is currently estimated at around $895/month.

The building offers secured entry and on-site laundry. In the unit, anticipate a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1064 Chambers Court, #203

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 1064 Chambers Court, #203 in Laredo Highline, is listed for $900/month for its 504 square feet.

The apartment comes with a balcony. There's also on-site laundry and assigned parking available. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a $50 application fee and $60 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

9121 E. 14th Ave., #101

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 9121 E. 14th Ave., #101 in Delmar Parkway, which is going for $895/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and additional storage space. The apartment also includes large windows and carpeted floors. Cats and dogs are not welcome. Be prepared for a $45 application fee and a $750 security deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

