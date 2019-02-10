According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Denver are hovering around $1,337. But how does the low-end pricing on a Denver rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1205 Washington St.

Listed at $850/month, this 300-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1205 Washington St. in Capitol Hill, is 25.8% less than the median rent for a studio in Denver, which is currently estimated at around $1,145/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect bike parking and on-site laundry; the apartment also includes hardwood flooring, central heating, a walk-in closet and high ceilings. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Expect a $45 application fee and a $400 security deposit.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is great for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

3625 S. Verbena St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 3625 S. Verbena St., is also listed for $850/month for its 622 square feet.

In the unit, the listing promises both air conditioning and central heating and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Look out for a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

1415 Yosemite St.

Next up is this 550-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 1415 Yosemite St. in East Colfax and listed for $910/month.

The building offers on-site laundry and assigned parking. Also, expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Cats and dogs are not allowed. Expect a $45 application fee and a $700 security deposit.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

