Splurge at Denver's top 4 upscale shoe stores

Here's a rundown of top high-end shoe stores in the city, with ratings, photos and more.

DENVER — Looking to shop the finest shoe stores for your next special occasion?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the most exceptional high-end shoe destinations in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best places to venture next time you're in the mood to splurge on some new footwear.

ABOVE VIDEO: Denver cobbler struggles to keep his doors open during pandemic

1. Dardano's

Topping the list is Dardano's. Located at 1550 S. Colorado Blvd. in Southeast Denver, the retail establishment and shoe repair center is the highest-rated upscale shoe store in Denver, boasting four stars out of 150 reviews on Yelp.

'At Dardano's, you'll find one of the largest and best selections of comfort footwear with over 60 quality brands from all over the world,' the business touts in the specialty section of its Yelp profile. 'We have a fantastic staff of friendly, knowledgeable and skilled fit professionals that will take the time to assist you with whatever footwear needs you may have. We take pride in our customer service, and will do what it takes to make sure that every customer is happy and confident with their purchases.'

'Along with great footwear, we also feature a wide variety of accessories including handbags, wallets, socks and a full selection of shoe care products,' its Yelp page continues. 'Specializing in foot comfort, Dardano's offers a whole department dedicated to providing customers with a solution to help minimize foot discomfort and maximize the performance of their feet.'

2. Lady Jones

Next up is Berkeley's Lady Jones, situated at 4016 Tennyson St. With five stars out of 28 reviews on Yelp, the women's clothing boutique, which sells shoes, accessories and more, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking to indulge.

'My favorite boutique in the neighborhood,' wrote Yelper Robyn D., who reviewed Lady Jones on June 2. 'Unique pieces and shoes, jewelry, sunglasses. Great service, too.'

Yelper Caroline R. added, 'My absolute favorite shop in Denver! The staff are great and the clothes, jewelry and shoes are incredible! Love this place!'

3. John Fluevog

LoDo's outpost of the well-known chain John Fluevog, settled at 1439 Larimer St., is another prime choice, with Yelpers giving the fancy emporium store five stars out of 14 reviews.

Yelper Kathy Z., who reviewed John Fluevog on June 10, wrote, 'The shoes [at John Fluevog] are art for your feet, and besides being absolutely gorgeous, the shoes actually feel great on my feet. ... Be prepared to be treated like Cinderella while you seek out the perfect shoe that fits your personality.'

David F. said, 'Nice store. Nice shoes for men and women. A Canadian company that focuses on high-end styling shoes. Worth your time.'

4. Scarpaletto Shoes

Finally, check out Scarpaletto Shoes over in LoDo, which has earned four stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp. Treat yourself at the ritzy shoe shop by heading over to 1436 Larimer St.

'Sscarpaletto is locally owned and operated by Phillip and Ilene Vivinetto,' states the history section of the business' Yelp profile. 'This family-run business has been a strong part of the Denver shopping scene for over 30 years.'

Regarding what the business is known for, 'Italian and Spanish footwear, handbags, leather coats and belts, as well as a full selection of Pandora jewelry,' it notes on Yelp in the section highlighting specialties.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.