The 4 best Chinese spots in Aurora this month

Here's a rundown of the top Asian cuisine spots in Aurora, according to Yelp data. Did your favorite make the cut?

AURORA, Colo. — In search of a new favorite Chinese spot?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Chinese spots around Aurora, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

1. Seoul Korean Bbq & Hot Pot

Photo: Kieuoanh N./Yelp

First on the list is Seoul Korean BBQ & Hot Pot. Located at 2080 S. Havana St. in Village East, the Korean spot, which offers barbecue and hot pot, is the highest-rated Chinese restaurant in Aurora, boasting four stars out of 736 reviews on Yelp.

2. Aki Asian Hot Pot

Photo: Esther Y./Yelp

Next is Aurora Hills's Aki Asian Hot Pot, situated at 12201 E. Mississippi Ave., Suite 125. With four stars out of 244 reviews on Yelp, the Chinese spot, which offers hot pot and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Shi Miao Dao - Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle

Photo: annie g./Yelp

Village East's Shi Miao Dao - Ten Seconds Yunnan Rice Noodle, located at 2000 S. Havana St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Chinese spot, which offers noodles and more, 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews.

4. East China Asian Cuisine

Photo: Jelena L./Yelp

East China Asian Cuisine, a Chinese, Thai and Asian fusion spot in Centretech, is another go-to, with four stars out of 77 Yelp reviews. Head over to 15510 E. Centretech Parkway to see for yourself.

