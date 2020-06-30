The 4 best spots to score ramen in Denver

We crunched the numbers to find the top ramen outlets in Denver this summer.

DENVER — Looking to sample the best ramen around town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top ramen outlets in Denver, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture when cravings strike.

1. Rolls by Chubby Cattle

First on the list is Rolls by Chubby Cattle. Located at 2 Broadway in Southwest, it is the highest-rated ramen spot in Denver, boasting 4.5 stars out of 846 reviews on Yelp.

2. Uncle

Next up is Highland's Uncle, situated at 2215 W. 32nd Ave. With four stars out of 1,254 reviews on Yelp, it has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Ajinoya Ramen

Virginia Village's Ajinoya Ramen, located at 1390 S. Colorado Blvd., Suite 120, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 217 reviews.

4. Menya Noodle Bar

Menya Noodle Bar in the Central Business District, is another go-to, with four stars out of 584 Yelp reviews. Head over to 951 16th St. to see for yourself.

Deciding when to check out the top spots above? Saturdays tend to be the busiest days of the week for consumer spending at restaurants across the Denver area, while Mondays are least busy, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a provider of marketing software and local advertising ideas for small businesses. Last year, average daily transactions at restaurants rose to 63 per business on Saturdays, compared to 44 daily transactions on average on Mondays.

