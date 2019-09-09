AURORA, Colo. —

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in North Aurora are hovering around $945, compared to a $995 one-bedroom median for Aurora as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a North Aurora rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1678 Paris St.

Listed at $929/month, this 847-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, located at 1678 Paris St., is 1.7% less than the $945/month median rent for a one bedroom in North Aurora.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry and secured entry. You'll also find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

2365 Emporia St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 2365 Emporia St., is listed for $935/month.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning. The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pets are not welcome.

2014 Emporia St.

Finally, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 2014 Emporia St., which, at 600 square feet, is going for $890/month.

Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

