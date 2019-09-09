DENVER — Looking to uncover all that Green Valley Ranch has to offer? Get to know this Denver neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Indian bistro to a beer garden.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Green Valley Ranch, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. African Grill And Bar

Topping the list is bar and African eatery African Grill And Bar, which offers seafood and more. Located at 18601 Green Valley Ranch Blvd., Suite 101, it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 601 reviews on Yelp.

This family-owned restaurant specializes in cuisine from all over Africa, serving menu items like peanut soup, jollof rice, pounded yam fufu, coconut stew and cassava leaves with a choice of meat.

2. Coriander Flavors of India

Next up is Indian and vegetarian restaurant Coriander Flavors of India, situated at 4968 N. Tower Road. With 4.5 stars out of 160 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

Popular items to try here include lamb vindaloo, butter chicken, coconut shrimp, dal soup, chicken tikka masala and lamb madras.

3. Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden

Beer garden and traditional American gastropub Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden, which serves burgers and more, is another outstanding choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 4995 Argonne St., four stars out of 315 reviews.

According to its website, this popular watering hole boasts over 4,500 square feet of outdoor space, along with plenty of covered and open-air seating for guests to enjoy locally handcrafted brews.

4. Pho Kitchen 88

Pho Kitchen 88, a Vietnamese cafe, is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 201 Yelp reviews. Head over to 18630 Green Valley Ranch Blvd. to try it out for yourself.

In addition to phở, this well-loved restaurant offers authentic Vietnamese dishes such as bánh mì sandwiches, spring rolls, bún bò with vermicelli and assorted rice plates.

5. Panaderia Y Taqueria

At last, check out Panaderia Y Taqueria, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 38 reviews on Yelp. You can find the bakery and Mexican joint at 4846 Chambers Road.

Panaderia Y Taqueria is known for serving traditional Mexican fare such as tacos and flautas, along with a selection of sweets, Mexican-style pastries and other baked goods.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.