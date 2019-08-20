Curious just how far your dollar goes in West Colfax?

According to Walk Score, this Denver neighborhood is quite walkable, is easy to get around on a bicycle and offers many nearby public transportation options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one-bedroom in West Colfax is currently hovering around $1,570.

So, what might you expect to find if you don't want to spend more than $1,600/month on rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1516 Xavier St.

Listed at $1,505/month, this 586-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1516 Xavier St.

The building offers assigned parking and a fitness center. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee, but there is a $600 pet deposit.

1515 Vrain St.

Here's a 626-square-foot studio apartment at 1515 Vrain St. that's going for $1,589/month.

The residence offers a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, air conditioning and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a resident lounge and a fitness center. Dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

3055 W. 18th Ave.

Next, check out this 699-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 3055 W. 18th Ave. It's listed for $1,595/month.

Building amenities include assigned parking. The listing also promises a dishwasher, a deck, stainless steel appliances and hardwood flooring in the unit. Attention, dog owners: Rover is permitted here. Be prepared for a $200 nonrefundable pet fee.

