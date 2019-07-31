AURORA, Colo. — Spending time in Sable Ridge? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from an Asian fusion restaurant to a hair salon.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Sable Ridge, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

Topping the list is sushi bar and Asian fusion spot Tokyo Joe's. Located at 13950 E. Mississippi Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 94 reviews on Yelp.

Barbecue banh mi, with white chicken tossed in barbecue sauce and served with pickled vegetables, is a featured dish at the restaurant, which also offers spring rolls, miso soup, poke bowls and bento boxes.

Next up is piercing and tattoo spot Harbour Lights Social Club, situated at 13990 E. Mississippi Ave. With five stars out of 26 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The tattoo spot offers artwork in a variety of styles, including tribal, black and gray, Old School and New School; the shop also specializes in portraits and cartoons.

Esly the Stylist is also a neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 25 Yelp reviews. Head over to 14044 E. Mississippi Ave. to see for yourself.

The hairstyling spot offers a variety of services, including hair cuts, blowouts and coloring.

