AURORA, Colo. — Spending time in Seven Hills? Get to know this Aurora neighborhood by browsing its most popular local businesses, from a chicken wings spot to a natural foods grocery.

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top places to visit in Seven Hills, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of neighborhood businesses. Read on for the results.

1. Golden Flame Hot Wings

Topping the list is Golden Flame Hot Wings. Located at 18757 E. Hampden Ave., it's the highest-rated business in the neighborhood, boasting four stars out of 193 reviews on Yelp.

A large selection of wings, bone-in or boneless, with a number of sauces are featured. French fries, wraps, salads and seafood are also available.

2. Lady Luck Tattoo

Next up is Lady Luck Tattoo, situated at 18541 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 120. With five stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp, it's proven to be a local favorite.

The shop specializes in customized tattoos by four artists.

3. Star Forever Nails

Star Forever Nails is another top choice. Yelpers give the business, located at 18541 E. Hampden Ave., Suite 122, four stars out of 57 reviews.

The salon offers manicures, pedicures and waxing services.

4. Natural Grocers

Natural Grocers is another neighborhood go-to, with four stars out of 20 Yelp reviews. Head over to 3440 S. Tower Road to see for yourself.

The grocery and organic store sells produce, dairy items, vitamins and dietary supplements, household and pet products and more.

