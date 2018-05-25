DENVER - Emily Arthur isn’t one to ask for much.

This Christmas, her brother Cameron wanted a 55-inch T.V. and Emily asked for face wash.

Emily, 18, was born with Down syndrome but she has never let that get in the way of her success.

In two weeks, she will be graduating from Corner Canyon High School in Utah and is headed to Utah State University in the fall.

Her parents, Julie and Kevin Arthur, thought this year she deserved something bigger.

So they got four, sixth-row tickets for the Taylor Swift concert on Friday, May 25 in Denver.

Unfortunately, Emily's dad had last minute work duties at Primary Children’s Medical Center and her brother had a final the day of the concert.

“Now we have these two ridiculous expensive tickets what do we do with them?” Julie said.

Emily had a plan.

“Can we give them away to someone who’s sick with cancer?” asked Emily. “I want to make somebody’s dream come true.”

“I knew I wanted to do this for her,” said Julie.

She started calling local hospitals to find the perfect pair to take the tickets. And it didn't take long.

Children’s Hospital Colorado told Julie about a young woman with leukemia who’s been wanting to go to a Taylor Swift concert for three years.

Julie and Emily are on their way from Salt Lake City, Utah to deliver the tickets as a surprise to the mother and daughter.

“I was praying all week, 'God give these tickets to the right person',” said Julie.

This is the first time they’ve given away tickets but both say they’re very excited for the surprise.

9NEWS reporter Sonia Gutierrez​​​​​​​ will be there for the surprise.

