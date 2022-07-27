Joey Chestnut aims to break chicken finger eating record at Raising Cane’s

Raising Cane’s is opening a new two-story restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LAS VEGAS — Fifteen-time hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut is swapping out weenies for chicken fingers.

Chestnut is expected to set a new record for chicken finger eating at Raising Cane's new flagship restaurant on the Las Vegas strip on Wednesday.

Raising Cane's will livestream Chestnut's quest for the record at its new two-story, one-of-a-kind Las Vegas restaurant at 12 p.m. MT.

In celebration of National Chicken Finger Day on Wednesday, Raising Cane’s will also be giving away a free chicken finger to its Caniac Club Members from July 27 through Saturday, July 30. Members must swipe their Caniac Club Card, place an order through the Cane's App or scan the QR code in the App.

Chestnut downed 63 hot dogs and buns at the Nathan’s Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest.

“It hurts, but I was in the zone for a little bit. I was ignoring it,” said Chestnut.

National Chicken Finger Day is in 1 Week! Tune in to the Raising Cane’s Facebook on 7/27 at 1pm CT to watch @joeyjaws set the Raising Cane’s Record. pic.twitter.com/9XWGa97EFK — Raising Cane's (@raisingcanes) July 20, 2022

Raising Cane’s founder Todd Graves announced Monday he purchased 50,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets.

Raising Cane's said if any of the 50,000 tickets is the lucky number, each of its employees would win thousands based on current calculations.

The Mega Millions jackpot prize reached an estimated $1 billion Wednesday morning, after 29 consecutive drawings without a winner.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.