DENVER — An unlikely group of strangers were brought together by one thing: They only have one kidney.

A Colorado group, The One Kidney Club, meets monthly for happy hour to raise awareness about living kidney donations and its life-saving impact.

Every Wednesday, 9NEWS will bring you an inspiring person or message who is demonstrating The Warrior Way.

In this week's series, 9NEWS Anchor Natasha Verma meets with the group and its creator, Patricia Graham, who is a donor herself, to discuss the group's silent bond and desire to help others. You can watch the full story in the video above.

