Easy, cheap and taste good? Who wouldn't love these incredible painless meatballs! Plus, you get to use your slow cooker, which is always a plus! Just turn that thing on and check on it occasionally!

Here's the full recipe:

Ingredients:

Frozen meatballs

Chili Sauce (This can be a pain to find, I use Trader Joe's Sweet Chili Sauce)

Cranberry Sauce

Lemon Juice

Instructions:

Dump all the ingredients in your crock pot and give it a good stir. Cook on high for two hours, stirring occasionally.

After two hours, turn down the heat until you're ready to serve. I usually give it another hour on low, but it'll just depend on your slow cooker.