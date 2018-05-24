In today's dose of news you didn't know would affect you until you read it, a local woman is expecting.

More specifically -- Lady Gaga the armadillo, a resident of the Denver's Downtown Aquarium -- is pregnant!

The aquarium announced the news on Tuesday, posting the must-watch video of her getting an ultrasound.

Gaga is already the mother of son Alejandro (get it?!) and is due sometime this summer. The gestation period for an armadillo lasts from 60 to 120 days, depending on the species.

There's even a poll you can vote in to guess when Lady Gaga's new armadillo baby will enter the world. Vote here!

