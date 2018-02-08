LOVELAND, Colo. — Summer county fair season has arrived in Colorado! Dozens of fairs are set to begin in the Centennial State this weekend.

The Larimer County Fair will run from Friday, August 3 to Tuesday, August 7.

The 2018 fair will wrap up with a Junior Livestock Auction on Wednesday, August 8 at The Ranch Events Complex. 9NEWS will broadcast the Larimer County Fair Junior Livestock Sale live on Facebook starting at 4:30 p.m.

Approximately 225 youth, ages 8 to 19, will participate in the sale. The majority of the youth have spent their own money caring and feeding their animals, learning responsibility, time management skills, record keeping and public speaking skills. Funds raised from each animal sold at the sale return to the youth as funds for college.

The fair is free to attend and parking is free. Bring some money for the carnival, ho​​​​​​​wever, or grab a carnival Mega Pass at ComcastTix.com.

PRCA rodeos are scheduled for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday at the Budweiser Events Center with tickets available at the box office, by phone at 877-544-TIXX or BudweiserEventsCenter.com.

To see a full 4-H and entertainment schedule, hop onto LarimerCountyFair.org.

RELATED | 9Things to do in Colorado this weekend: August 3-5

© 2018 KUSA-TV