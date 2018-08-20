KUSA – Just north of runways at Denver International Airport, you’d never guess the piles of crumbled concrete were part of a dog park. Of course, it’s not a dog park open to the public.

“This is the Denver International Airport rubble field,” Adam Cooper said, standing beside mounds of concrete debris.

The rubble includes remnants of old runways and taxiways from the airport. It looks as if a concrete building collapsed on the site. And that’s the point.

“So that when we do find ourselves in a situation where there’s a collapsed building or an explosion or something to that effect, that the dogs aren’t scared or freaked out,” Cooper said. “It’s become one of the premier places in the country to come train.”

Cooper is a firefighter with South Metro Fire Rescue and canine search specialist with Colorado Task Force 1, a Colorado-based FEMA urban search and rescue team. On Sunday morning, he brought along his dogs, Tag and Beau, to the training site near the airport.

“Our dogs use air-scenting,” Cooper explained. “They relate scents to people that they can see and then they find the missing scent.”

Beau, a 2-year-old German Shepherd, is training to become a cadaver dog. Tag, a 7-year-old Border Collie, is a search dog certified to find living people.

“The dogs – during a test, can cover a 20,000 square foot pile in under 20 minutes,” Cooper said.

Cooper’s daughter, Abi, helped her dad train Tag Sunday. She volunteered to be the victim – a role she’s played several times over the years.

“I’m used to it by now,” she said, buckling the strap of her hardhat. “It’s not my first rodeo.”

Cooper led Abi through the concrete debris and helped her climb down a crevice to her hiding spot. He covered the opening with a wooden pallet, walked back to his truck and let Tag out of his crate.

“Go find ‘em!” Cooper said, letting Tag off-leash. “Search!”

About twenty seconds later, Tag started barking, signaling to Cooper he’d found Abi’s hiding spot.

“[The dogs] do all the hard work,” Cooper said. “I just get them there.”

Lately, Cooper and his dogs have been busy. On August 14, Cooper handled a cadaver dog at the site of a home explosion in Denver. The natural gas explosion near Santa Fe Drive and W. 4th Avenue destroyed a multiplex building and injured nine people. Cooper and his dog make sure there was no one left buried in the rubble.

Cooper and a cadaver dog also responded to the March 7 fire near 18th Avenue and Emerson Place. They helped recover the body of one of the two construction workers killed in the fire.

“In the case of human remains, we can bring closure to the family,” Cooper said. “In the case of live scent, then we’ve saved a life.”

Life-saving work can’t happen without training. Cooper said he trains his dogs at the facility near DIA a couple times a week during the summer and at least once a month during the winter.

