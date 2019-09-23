DENVER — The only sounds you could hear at Elitch Gardens on Sunday morning were shrieks of delight.

Through a partnership with Project Peace, the park opened an hour and a half early and turned off all music, sound effects and flashing lights, for a low-sensory morning at the park.

"It's a very nice recognition that some of our kiddos just need a little bit of adaptation to enjoy the park the way neurotypical kids can," Wendy Baumert said.

She brought her daughter, Addie, to Elitch's for the low-sensory morning.

"Do you have a favorite ride?" She asked her daughter.

"The spider is my favorite!" Addie said. "I want to do it a zillion-catrillion times!"

Project Peace's executive director Suzanne Wolf said this is the first time Elitch Gardens has opened the park early for a low-sensory event. Employees came in early and five rides were open for the kids and their families to enjoy.

"On a normal day it is, it's just very loud, it's crowded it's exciting it's thrilling, there are people on the other side of the spectrum that absolutely love that," Wolf said. "But we have a population that really also deserves to say, 'I want a fun day, but I can't handle all that.'"

Zachary Gasparri and his parents, Leeann and Todd came early and went on as many rides as they could.

"This is his first chance of going to an amusement park," Leeann said. "It's very emotional for us probably because it's just we never thought he'd be able to do this before."

RELATED: Storytellers: Turning tragedy into a new mission in life

Wolf said she hopes to partner with Elitch Gardens on more of these low-sensory mornings in the future, and ultimately wants this idea to catch on nation-wide.