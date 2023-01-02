x
1st woman records 1,000 laps in a year on Manitou Incline

Rachel Jones recently became the fourth person to track and verify 1,000 laps up and down the Incline in a calendar year.
Credit: Parker Seibold/Denver Gazette
Rachel Jones pauses on her way up the Manitou Incline last week. She recently became the fourth person to track and verify 1,000 laps up and down the Incline in a calendar year and is the first woman to be counted for the mark.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo — For a long time, Rachel Jones considered herself something of a “tour guide” on the Manitou Incline.

“For people who’d never done it before,” she said of the Pikes Peak region’s notorious, vertical set of steps gaining more than 2,000 feet in less than a mile. “I always went up, talked about the history and pointed out legends and what they’ve done and what their records are. I kinda became a fan girl of the Incline.”

Now, she’s among those legends.

The Incline’s record keepers have welcomed Jones into small company: She recently became the fourth person to track and verify 1,000 laps up and down the Incline in a calendar year.

She is the first woman to be counted for the mark.

>Read the rest of the article at the Denver Gazette.

Credit: Parker Seibold/Denver Gazette
As if completing the Manitou Incline 1,000 times within a year wasn't challenging enough, Rachel Jones completed 440 of those laps while pregnant.

