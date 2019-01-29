DENVER — It’s been no secret. My husband and I had a tough time starting our family.

Prior to announcing the news we were pregnant with a healthy baby, we told everyone we lost two prior. We didn’t want anyone to think it was an easy road for us. We wanted to be very real about our journey.

In addition to the video we made telling our story, I created a blog with very raw, intimate details of what those miscarriages were like for us, physically and emotionally.

RELATED: 9NEWS morning anchor Corey Rose announces she's pregnant

And since then, have kept it going with very in-depth details about this pregnancy and all it entails for all the new mamas out there.

Check it out as we are now only a few weeks out from bringing this beautiful boy into the world and as always, I am an open book. Ask me anything about our journey.

You can check out the blog here: https://bit.ly/2MCAS0i

All this week on 9NEWS Mornings, we are sharing stories about parenthood.