“I think mothering now has an added challenge of the Information Age that leads to more shaming and doubt than ever before. No matter what you choose: bottle or breast, work or stay home, sleep train or not, some study or blog or internet troll will tell you you’re doing it wrong. You literally can’t make the “right” decision so you have to go with your gut or seek counsel from those like minded that you trust, which is difficult and anxiety producing especially if this is your first child.” – Dasia Ryan

“Days are long, but weeks and years are short.” – Heather Gerard Walston

“How hard it is to sit back and watch your child mix play-doh colors.” – Jessica Marlow

“Everything is sticky. Forever. Everything.” – Suzanne Magnuson

“I wish I knew how lonely early motherhood would be. Even as an introverted person, I too was longing for friendship & conversation. Even though I'd been married for 13 years, I had NO idea the amount of isolation I'd feel. I found solace in other mom's who were going through similar.” – Pamela Essex

“The baby would someday be a teenager!” – Brittany Spitler

“It's the most incredible and difficult thing you will ever do. You will love them more than you've ever loved anything else, and even without trying you will suddenly find you put your needs behind those of theirs- always, not just when they are babies. Regardless of what happens, you'll figure it out, even when you're terrified that you wont. You'll learn that nothing is more important than family, and suddenly all those things that you cared about before babies are not even on the priorities list anymore.” – Kari Brown

“That my mom was right…” – Megan Bonnan

“I wish I’d known that I’d feel less like an adult after I had kids than I did before.” – Emily Brunn

“Glitter … it multiplies.” – Chelsea Hanel

“That it is okay that everything is not gum drops and unicorns. Sometimes parenthood is hard, super hard and it is lonely and frustrating and you will feel alone and sad, and that is okay. Especially with a medically fragile baby.” – Kristen Clark

