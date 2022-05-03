Things to do with Mom this Mother’s Day weekend in Denver

There are plenty of ways to celebrate Mom this weekend across the Denver metro area.

DENVER — In case it slipped your mind, Mother’s Day is this weekend, but don’t panic if you’re looking for a last-minute brunch spot, flowers or a fun way to spend the day with the special mothers in your life.

And if you’re thinking that Mother’s Day is earlier than usual this year, you’re right. The holiday falls on the second Sunday in May, making this year’s May 8 celebration the absolute earliest that it can happen.

Below are some ideas on how to treat Mom this weekend. It’s not a comprehensive list, of course, but a sampling of what’s available in the Denver metro area.

Mother’s Day flowers

Flowers are a sweet-smelling way to show Mom that you care. Carnations are the traditional Mother’s Day flower – pink or red to show gratitude, admiration and love, and white to remember a mother who’s passed away.

Other popular Mother’s Day flowers include tulips, lilies, orchids, roses and peonies.

There are plenty of local florists to order from, but you’ll need to do so as soon as possible.

If you want to do your own flower arrangement, the owner of Pinkie and Pa's Petals, Jameka Lewis, shares some tips on how to do it:

Plant sales

If Mom prefers a living plant over cut flowers, consider buying a gift at the Denver Botanic Gardens Spring Plant Sale. The annual event is back in-person Friday and Saturday this year. It’s free but requires advanced reservations, and slots are filling up fast.

🌼REMINDER🌼 Spring Plant Sale is Fri-Sat, May 6-7. The event is free, but requires advance reservations - afternoon... Posted by Denver Botanic Gardens on Tuesday, May 3, 2022

Mother’s Day brunch

Our partners at the Denver Business Journal have a slideshow of 36 special Mother's Day menu offerings in Denver, which you can scroll through right here.

Denver-area restaurants, which celebrated Easter with similar special menu offerings less than three weeks ago, are again poised to welcome in crowds of people who are looking to celebrate a special day without having to turn on their home ovens. The offerings are particularly brunch-heavy for Mother’s Day, though dinners offering everything from king crab udon to buffalo tenderloin also are available for the later-eating set.

Festivals and fun

For a full list of festivals and other events going out, check out 9Things To Do This Weekend.

Here are a few of the highlights that Mom might love:

Cinco de Mayo Festival





One of the largest Cinco de Mayo events in the world is back this weekend in downtown Denver. Civic Center Park will again be home to the sights, sounds, eats and culture for the 33rd annual Cinco De Mayo ‘Celebrate Culture’ festival on Saturday, May 7 and Sunday, May 8. 9NEWS is a sponsor of Denver's Cinco de Mayo Festival.

Moms & Mimosas

Celebrate Mom with a day of shopping at Moms & Mimosas on Saturday, May 7 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Outlets at Castle Rock. Tickets are $15 and include two mimosa tickets, treats, flower bouquet, access to a VIP suite, two prize drawing tickets, swag bag and more.

Colorado Chocolate Festival

Celebrate a day early by taking Mom to the Colorado Chocolate Festival May 6-7 at the Crown Plaza Denver Airport Convention Center. There will be thousands of chocolates to sample and buy from a variety of chocolatiers, bakers and vendors.

Mother’s Day 5K

The race takes off at 9 a.m. in City Park. There’s an all-you-can-eat pancake breakfast provided by Flippin' Flapjacks, and all registered runners get pancakes, sausage and your choice of OJ or coffee. Women participants will receive a rose at the finish to celebrate Mother's Day.

Movies this weekend

If Mom enjoys movies or Marvel (or both), “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” kicks off the summer movie season this weekend.

Some other movies in theaters now include:

The Bad Guys

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore

The Northman

Everything Everywhere All at Once

The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent

The Lost City

How about a hike?

If Mom enjoys the outdoors, consider taking advantage of the lovely weather forecast for Sunday (sunny with a high in the 70s) to have a picnic and explore one of the many trails within an hour or so drive of the Denver metro area:

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Colorado Guide

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.