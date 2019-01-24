DENVER — Community members helped raise more than $200,000 for the family of Mason Lowe, the bull rider who died after a bull stepped on his chest during a competition at the National Western Stock Show.

In a release, the National Western Stock Show and Professional Bull Riders (PBR) thanked fans and community members for their generous donations.

“We hope this will provide some small amount of comfort for the Lowe family during this difficult time and the days ahead,” said Paul Andrews, President & CEO, National Western Stock Show.

Lowe, a 25-year-old professional bull rider from Missouri, died Jan. 15. The night after his death, there was a special in-arena fundraiser in his honor during the finals of the bull riding competition at the National Western Stock Show. Cody Nance took home the title at the Denver Chute Out Velocity Tour event and immediately dedicated his win to Lowe.

Funeral services for Lowe were held Wednesday morning in Missouri.

“The generosity of so many is a comfort to the Lowe family in a time of extraordinary grief,” said Sean Gleason, CEO, PBR. “Mason’s wife Abbey asked me to relay her sincerest gratitude to everyone who has extended thoughts, prayers and donations.”

Donations can still be made in the name of Mason Lowe at nationalwestern.com or by mail to National Western Stock Show, 4655 Humboldt St., Denver, CO 80216. Checks can be made payable to the National Western Stock Show, but you must make a note on the check that it's for Mason Lowe.

