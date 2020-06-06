Murals of George Floyd spring up in Denver

Some people in Denver turned to art to remember George Floyd as protesters rallied downtown.

DENVER — As thousands of people gathered in downtown Denver for protests this week, some artists chose to memorialize George Floyd with murals around town.

On Monday, one-week after Floyd died at the hands of an officer in Minneapolis, Kenny Hughes and Tommy Nahulu collaborated on his portrait.

Hughes and Nahulu decided to turn to art after watching their area of Colfax turn violent during Denver's protests last weekend, and they wanted to show solidarity with those protesting peacefully.

“I’m trying to bring people together, for sure,” said Hughes. “I just want people to realize that we're all people and everyone deserves the same love on this planet. That's what most important is love.”

This mural can only be seen from the sky, as it was painted on a rooftop near Colfax and Clarkson, near the Denver Police Department’s District 6 station. The artists wanted the painting to be free from vandalism on the street, but also visible from 9NEWS’ Sky9 helicopter if the protests spilled onto Colfax again.

Also this week, and also on Colfax, a colorful mural of Floyd was coming to life at the High Street intersection. Artists Detour and Hiero Viega said they are using to color to breathe life back to society.

“Use your art for change," they said. "Use your art to empower people."

A Twitter user also shared a picture of a mural in Louisville, Colo., featuring Breonna Taylor. Taylor was killed by police in Louisville, Ky., in March. Friday would have been her 27th birthday.