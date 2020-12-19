Local Wonder Woman says helping other in their time of need is her calling

9NEWS viewers told us why they think Kathy Ochoa is a Wonder Woman.

Ahead of the Wonder Woman 1984 premiere we asked you to nominate a Wonder Woman in your community. Kathy Ochoa goes beyond her job description and has been impacting those around her for the last 15 years.

Ochoa is the office manager at Westview Elementary school in Northglenn. Her friends and coworkers say she is always putting herself first. She says she is not used to being in the spotlight

"With helping others in their time of need is what my heart calls me to do," said Ochoa.

Here are some submissions read by some of our Wonder Women in the newsroom:

"My father had passed away-- knowing how busy the school office and school day is, I requested no one attend my father's services. While in church, I felt a hand on my back while I was praying. I looked up and there was Kathy. She didn't say a word, but she knelt down and prayed with me. The next day, I was still overcome with grief. My doorbell rang, it was Kathy. She had a huge tray of homemade food, rice, beans and green chile. By the way, that was the best green chile I have ever tasted. She just came, dropped off the food and left. "

"Now with the pandemic her workload has expanded exponentially. Despite that she is always compassionate, caring, and a hard worker. She has put herself at risk to protect others and make sure they are cared for. She has attended trainings for those who couldn't because of the pandemic because she knows those trainings would help her school and those in it. Ms. Kathy is doing everything in her power to ensure her students and staff are cared for and can receive the best education during these trying times."

"Her words of wisdom always inspire as they come from a strong, powerful woman. These words were even more inspiring than usual. She told me that as I continue on with my education, specifically going into middle school, that the best thing to do is to "Stay out of other people's drama". I followed her advice and graduated high school with a 4.33 GPA and most importantly no drama. In fact, I currently have a 4.00 GPA in college and I attribute it to Ms. Kathy and her wonderful advice."

Kathy says it's inspiring to know people think of her this way.

"For me I think I had no idea I was making an impact on them that strongly, and I am proud to have done that and sometimes you're not sure when to reach out to someone but for me my heart guides me," said Ochoa.

Wonder Woman 1984 premiere's December 25th in theaters and on HBO Max.