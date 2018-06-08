It's a tail as old as time - and one deer to our hearts. An animal gets stuck... and then humans help save it!

While it would be nice for wildlife to never get in trouble while interacting with humans, it's inevitable when you live in rural areas. Just as the residents of a neighborhood in southeast Aurora.

An unlucky fawn got trapped not once but twice - first in a basement foundation and then again in a fence on Sunday.

Three off-duty firefighters were called in by neighbors to help save the fawn - two from South Metro Fire Rescue and one from Thornton Fire. Firefighters manage to safely get the fawn out of the basement foundation but then it promptly gets stuck in a nearby fence. Fast-forward a few minutes later and the little thing was set free across the neighborhood.

Check out the video of the rescue on the South Metro Fire Rescue Twitter page or just watch it below:

Ohh Deer. A young fawn found itself trapped in the basement foundation of a home under construction in southeast Aurora this evening. Neighbors called on their 3 off-duty fire rescue neighbors, including members of SMFR, to lend a helping hand. pic.twitter.com/RwfvAdd3gk — South Metro Fire Rescue (@SouthMetroPIO) August 6, 2018

