Meet Paco, Fort Collins' very own sidecar Chihuahua

The 14-year-old Chihuahua can often be seen zooming around Fort Collins in his mom's sidecar motorcycle.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo — When Julie Parker first got her scooter almost two years ago, she thought something might be wrong with it.

No matter where she went, traffic seemed to slow down around it, with cars stacking up behind her and lingering at her sides as she zipped through Fort Collins.

>Video above: Pack of suspected wolves in Park County was actually group of St. Bernard escape artists

"I was like, 'Am I driving too slow?' " Parker recalls asking herself.

She quickly realized it wasn't the scooter.

"It was because everyone wanted to watch him and take his picture," Parker said, gesturing toward her tiny dog, Paco.

>Read the full article at coloradoan.com.

>Do you have a news tip on this story or any other story? We want to hear from you! Tell us about it by emailing newstips@9news.com.

>Share your photos or video with 9NEWS through “Near Me” on the free 9NEWS app! DOWNLOAD APP FOR IPHONE HERE or DOWNLOAD APP FOR ANDROID HERE.

> Watch live 9NEWS programs, original shows, daily forecasts and top stories on your Roku or Fire TV through the free 9NEWS app.

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.