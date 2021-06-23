Panel discussion: Staying connected with teens post-pandemic

9NEWS partners with Colorado's Forward Together campaign to talk about parent-teen relationships during the pandemic.

DENVER — As vaccines roll out, restrictions are loosening up and life is slowly returning to regular work and family schedules – some parents might fear losing the connection they gained with their teen during the pandemic.

To help parents and teens navigate this change, 9NEWS partnered with the Forward Together campaign to assemble a panel of experts to provide a closer look at parent-teen relationships and how parents can continue to build on connections with their teen.

This live event will stream live through Forward Together's Facebook page on June 28 at 7 p.m.

Parents of teens and anyone in search of tips to build and sustain stronger relationships with teens are welcome to join the discussion – panelists will take questions that can be submitted in the comments section of the stream.

