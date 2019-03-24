Human-triggered avalanches struck Saturday in Rocky Mountain National Park and on Black Mountain near Arapahoe Basin. No injuries were reported.

The avalanche at RMNP happened near Bear Lake, triggered by two people heading up the Northeast Couloir of Hallett Peak, according to the Friends of the CAIC Facebook page. The Colorado Avalanche Information Center reports the slide happened at 8:30 a.m.

The second avalanche was triggered by six people heading up the S--- For Brains Couloir near A-Basin. The wind-slab avalanche hit Black Mountain, where you'll find SFB Couloir, about 10 a.m.

The Friends of the Colorado Avalanche Information Center is a nonprofit group that exists to support the CAIC. Its aim is to raise avalanche awareness throughout Colorado.

For the most part, Colorado is under "low" avalanche danger. That doesn't mean there's no avalanche danger, as evinced by the two slides Saturday.

