ARVADA, Colo. — Pilot, Vietnam vet, skier, farmer, husband, dad, granddad, jokester and pickleball fanatic — Leonard Nelson is a fascinating guy.

He’s led a life of adventure, taking his last flight in the F4 Phantom in Vietnam on Christmas Day in 1966, then coming home to a career as a pilot for Delta airlines.

On Jan. 3, 2003, he headed to the mountain for a day of skiing with his son and daughter-in-law. Nelson got a couple runs in before they arrived, but then he took a fall.

“I came up and I came down really hard on my skis and my skis came off," Nelson said. "Now I’m in the fetal position sliding backward down the hill, (I) caught a tree about my waistline.”

Nelson suffered a spinal cord injury during the fall and spent three months at Craig Hospital in Englewood learning to adapt to a new challenge.

After rehab, Nelson returned to Arvada and spent a lot of time working out at the APEX center and that’s where he was introduced to pickleball. Nelson found a new passion.

“It’s (a) very social game and you become addicted," Nelson said, "not necessarily to pickleball but to the people you get to play with, and I think that’s the biggest attraction.”

Nelson plays at least three times a week and is known for greeting everyone with a good “dad joke.”

He's a bit of legend in Arvada and on the pickleball court. Nelson’s led quite a life, and most of all loves being around people.

“My favorite quote is, when they say how are you? 'I’m a lot better now that you’re here,'" Nelson said. "I really do mean that.”

SUGGESTED VIDEOS | Local stories from 9NEWS