'God bless you, kid': Retired Aurora fire chief remembers paramedic who died of COVID-19

Paul Cary, 66, was a former Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic and firefighter who volunteered to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City.

AURORA, Colo. — Paul Cary died as he always lived – a hero who expected no credit.

Cary, 66, was a former Aurora Fire Rescue paramedic and firefighter who volunteered to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic in New York City. His family announced his death on April 30.

Representatives of Ambulnz said Cary deployed to New York at the end of March and started working on April 1. Chris Tiller, a regional general manager for Ambulnz, said Cary started showing symptoms of COVID-19 on either April 19 or 20 and was admitted to Montefiore Medical Center in the Bronx on April 21. They said he was eventually put on a ventilator.

Since news of Cary's death broke, people have described him as everything from "extremely dependable" to "selfless." These are all qualities retired Aurora Fire Chief Ray Barnes witnessed firsthand.

"You know, whether it was 9/11 or what’s going on right now or whatever, firefighters typically want to serve," Barnes said. "And I know after working with [Cary] he was the kind of gentlemen that would definitely rise to that occasion and still want to continue to contribute."

Cary was working for FEMA and was stationed at the Bronx Zoo where he completed medical transports of patients all over New York City, according to a spokesperson for Ambulnz.

Barnes said the fact Cary volunteered to go to New York in the first place should surprise no one who knew him well.

"I guess I was just more shocked that we lost someone that I knew and had worked with for so many years," he said.

Cary's family released a statement last week that read:

"We were devastated to learn that our father and grandfather, Paul Cary, became the latest victim to die of COVID-19. Our family grieves his loss, and knows that all his friends and family will miss him greatly.

Accepting Paul’s commitment to serving others in need, we respected his choice to volunteer to be part of Ambulnz’s response team to the COVID-19 crisis in New York City. He risked his own health and safety to protect others and left this world a better place. We are at peace knowing that Paul did what he loved and what he believed in, right up until the very end."

Barnes spoke highly of Cary's life at a memorial service that followed a procession to honor the Colorado paramedic over the weekend. He described the experience as "impressive and well deserved." However, he said, Cary might actually think otherwise.

"From Paul’s perspective, he would be embarrassed I think by all this," Barnes said. "He was kind of a shy guy anyway. He didn’t go out of his way, or didn’t look for praise or awards or anything like that."

Despite that detail, Barnes said Cary is worthy of all the praise and there's only one thing left he'd love to tell him.

"God bless you kid," he said. "You did well."