Warrior Way: Family creates nonprofit for children battling rare genetic eye disease

Logan and Zoe both a rare disease that will cause them to lose their eyesight. They're still thriving and helping others.

DENVER — It's not often that you hear of a bucket list for two happy kids always on the go, but the Galloway family is on a race against time to see the world before their children Zoe and Logan lose their eyesight.

"To some degree, sometimes you feel like it's almost like a loss of a life you thought was going to be true," said Michael Galloway.

It took dozens of vision tests to find out what was happening to Logan's eyesight. Ultimately, he was diagnosed at 3-years-old with an extremely rare genetic eye disease called Leber Congenital Amaurosis (LCA).

Shortly after Logan's diagnosis, his younger sister, Zoe, was also handed the same news at 3-years-old.

"It was a kind of a double heartbreak because we thought well Zoe's gonna beat up all the kids that pick on Logan because she's kind of our bull in a China shop," Michael Galloway said.

It was a heartbreak because there is no cure for LCA.



"You feel guilt as a parent because you brought these children into this world and they're going to struggle," Michael Galloway said.

During the pandemic, those learning struggles were only heightened with the introduction of online learning, a very visual way of learning. But Logan and Zoe have adapted, and their parents are rising up to help other Colorado families.

"We also decided it was time to fight for our kids and find a cure for them," Allison Galloway.

The family formed a non-profit organization called RDH12 Fund for Sight, put on an annual 5-K run to raise money, and hired a Ph.D. student to conduct a clinical trial on LCA.

"Their vision loss at this point is determined by money," Allison Galloway said.

Until they can reach that goal of $10 million, the Galloways have shown us the definition of resilience.

"I think as a family we want them to have the most normal lives they possibly can and not to let their disability define them," Allison Galloway said.

Logan and Zoe are incredible skiers, play hockey, ride horses and run cross country.

"Every day it eats at you a little bit at you that your kids have this and it's hard, but you have to show them a strong face and tell them that there's nothing that's going to stop them," Allison Galloway said.

If you’d like to donate to the family’s non-profit, you can visit www.RDH12sight.org.