The People’s Fair is the latest festival to announce it will not be returning to Denver in 2019.

In a notice posted on its website, People’s Fair organizers said the festival will be taking a break in 2019 and will look to return in 2020.

The notice thanked its supporters and mentioned organizers are looking for a way to make the longstanding festival more unique and interactive.

The People’s Fair is a volunteer-based art and music festival benefiting nonprofit organizations in the area. The festival typically brought more than 200,000 attendees to Civic Center Park to kick off the summer season in Denver.

Two other major festivals, Grandoozy and Velorama, announced last month that they will not be returning to Denver this summer either.

2019 would have been the 48th annual People’s Fair.

