As part of a nationwide pet adoption campaign, 13 shelters and rescues in Colorado will be waiving pet adoption fees on Saturday.

Clear the Shelters is a pet adoption initiative by NBCUniversal and Telemundo-owned television stations that is designed to help more animals find forever homes. This will be the fourth annual event.

Hundreds of animal shelters and rescues across the country will be waiving or reducing fees on Saturday, July 18.

RELATED | Are you ready to adopt a pet? Expert advice from the Dumb Friends League

RELATED | How to introduce your newly adopted pet to your other pets

RELATED | What if it's not working out with your shelter pet?

Last year, more than 62,000 pets were adopted nationwide during the event. Since 2015, the campaign has resulted in more than 150,000 pet adoption.

These are the Colorado shelters and rescues that are participating this year:

  • DUMB FRIENDS LEAGUE

    2080 S Quebec St., Denver

  • ROCKY MOUNTAIN FELINE RESCUE

    2390 S Delaware Street, Denver

  • NO FELINE LEFT BEHIND

    5267 Altura St, Denver

  • AURORA ANIMAL SHELTER

    15750 E. 32nd Avenue, Aurora

  • ADAMS COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER/ADOPTION CENTER

    10705 Fulton St, Brighton

  • LONGMONT HUMANE SOCIETY

    9595 Nelson Road, Longmont

  • LARIMER HUMANE SOCIETY

    3501 E 71st St, Loveland

  • 4 PAWS 4 LIFE RESCUE

    3648 N. Perry Park Rd, Sedalia

  • DUMB FRIENDS LEAGUE

    4556 Castleton Court, Castle Rock

  • THE GABRIEL FOUNDATION

    39520 Country Rd. 13, Elizabeth

  • COLORADO ANIMAL RESCUE GLENWOOD SPRINGS CO

    2801 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs

  • HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PIKES PEAK REGION

    610 Abbot Lane, Colorado Springs

  • PUEBLO ANIMAL SERVICES

    4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo

Learn more about Clear the Shelters: https://www.cleartheshelters.com/

© 2018 KUSA-TV