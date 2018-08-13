As part of a nationwide pet adoption campaign, 13 shelters and rescues in Colorado will be waiving pet adoption fees on Saturday.
Clear the Shelters is a pet adoption initiative by NBCUniversal and Telemundo-owned television stations that is designed to help more animals find forever homes. This will be the fourth annual event.
Hundreds of animal shelters and rescues across the country will be waiving or reducing fees on Saturday, July 18.
Last year, more than 62,000 pets were adopted nationwide during the event. Since 2015, the campaign has resulted in more than 150,000 pet adoption.
These are the Colorado shelters and rescues that are participating this year:
DUMB FRIENDS LEAGUE
2080 S Quebec St., Denver
ROCKY MOUNTAIN FELINE RESCUE
2390 S Delaware Street, Denver
NO FELINE LEFT BEHIND
5267 Altura St, Denver
AURORA ANIMAL SHELTER
15750 E. 32nd Avenue, Aurora
ADAMS COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER/ADOPTION CENTER
10705 Fulton St, Brighton
LONGMONT HUMANE SOCIETY
9595 Nelson Road, Longmont
LARIMER HUMANE SOCIETY
3501 E 71st St, Loveland
4 PAWS 4 LIFE RESCUE
3648 N. Perry Park Rd, Sedalia
DUMB FRIENDS LEAGUE
4556 Castleton Court, Castle Rock
THE GABRIEL FOUNDATION
39520 Country Rd. 13, Elizabeth
COLORADO ANIMAL RESCUE GLENWOOD SPRINGS CO
2801 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs
HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PIKES PEAK REGION
610 Abbot Lane, Colorado Springs
PUEBLO ANIMAL SERVICES
4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo
Learn more about Clear the Shelters: https://www.cleartheshelters.com/