As part of a nationwide pet adoption campaign, 13 shelters and rescues in Colorado will be waiving pet adoption fees on Saturday.

Clear the Shelters is a pet adoption initiative by NBCUniversal and Telemundo-owned television stations that is designed to help more animals find forever homes. This will be the fourth annual event.

Hundreds of animal shelters and rescues across the country will be waiving or reducing fees on Saturday, July 18.

Last year, more than 62,000 pets were adopted nationwide during the event. Since 2015, the campaign has resulted in more than 150,000 pet adoption.

These are the Colorado shelters and rescues that are participating this year:

DUMB FRIENDS LEAGUE 2080 S Quebec St., Denver

ROCKY MOUNTAIN FELINE RESCUE 2390 S Delaware Street, Denver

NO FELINE LEFT BEHIND 5267 Altura St, Denver

AURORA ANIMAL SHELTER 15750 E. 32nd Avenue, Aurora

ADAMS COUNTY ANIMAL SHELTER/ADOPTION CENTER 10705 Fulton St, Brighton

LONGMONT HUMANE SOCIETY 9595 Nelson Road, Longmont

LARIMER HUMANE SOCIETY 3501 E 71st St, Loveland

4 PAWS 4 LIFE RESCUE 3648 N. Perry Park Rd, Sedalia

DUMB FRIENDS LEAGUE 4556 Castleton Court, Castle Rock

THE GABRIEL FOUNDATION 39520 Country Rd. 13, Elizabeth

COLORADO ANIMAL RESCUE GLENWOOD SPRINGS CO 2801 County Road 114, Glenwood Springs

HUMANE SOCIETY OF THE PIKES PEAK REGION 610 Abbot Lane, Colorado Springs

PUEBLO ANIMAL SERVICES 4600 Eagleridge Place, Pueblo

Learn more about Clear the Shelters: https://www.cleartheshelters.com/

