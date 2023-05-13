3-legged lab Darth Vader looking for new home

Despite losing a leg after being run over by a car, the 1-year-old pup is full of energy.

DENVER — Despite losing a leg when he was run over by a car, three-legged black lab Darth Vader has boundless energy.

The one-year-old pup was taken in by Ho-Bo Care Boxer Rescue after his previous owners left him at the vet following his injury.

The rescue had Darth's leg amputated, and he hasn't missed a beat since. He even still lifts his only working leg when he pees, meaning he is balancing on his front two legs.

The young pup is a good fit for any family that is prepared to handle his high energy and large size.

He is happy to go on long walks and hikes, and he can be the only dog in a home or part of a pack.

