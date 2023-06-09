34 cats surrendered from Pueblo home

The homeowner was moving and couldn't take the cats and kittens with them, said the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO, Colo. — A Pueblo homeowner surrendered 34 cats and kittens this week to the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region.

The cats are "happy, healthy, friendly," according to the Humane Society. The family is moving and tried rehoming the cats on their own but wasn't able to. They didn't want to leave the cats without a home or a safe place to go.

"We could tell this family cared deeply about every single of their feline friends," the Humane Society said on Facebook.

The issue: The Humane Society, which already has numerous cats available for adoption, doesn't have room in its adoption center for all the kitties.

"Please, tell all the cat lovers in your life, share to your Facebook page and community groups, and help us help these cats!" the Humane Society said.

34 cats arrived at HSPPR from a single home in Pueblo. Earlier this week, Animal Law Enforcement was called by a... Posted by Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday, June 8, 2023

