Aurora Animal Shelter seeks public assistance after surge in surrenders

Aurora Animal Shelter has an "unprecedented high number of owner-surrendered dogs."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora Animal Shelter cannot accept dogs until further notice.

The shelter said Tuesday that it is at full capacity after experiencing an "unprecedented high number of owner-surrendered dogs."

To help reduce the number of animals at the shelter, all dogs and cats over six months old are 50 percent off their regular adoption fees through the end of August, the shelter said.

Aurora residents who become adopters will also receive a free pet license with their adoption.

The Aurora Animal Shelter also said it can use foster families to provide in-home care for dogs, cats, puppies and kittens.

If you cannot adopt and would like to support the animals, the shelter has an Amazon Wish List linked at AuroraAnimalShelter.org by clicking the Donate button.

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Investigations from 9Wants to Know

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

ADD THE 9NEWS+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.