Aurora City Council passes ordinance to ban sale of cats, dogs in pet stores

While animal rescues and animal-rights activists celebrated the ordinance's passing, pet store owners decried it.

AURORA, Colo. — The Aurora City Council on Monday evening passed an ordinance to ban the sale of cats and dogs in pet stores in the city.

The decision adds Aurora to a list of cities across the country — including Breckenridge, Superior, and Vail in Colorado — that have adopted similar ordinances.

Actually, the ordinance does not affect any company currently operating in Aurora. No pet store has sold dogs or cats since March 2020, according to city documents.

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.