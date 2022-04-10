Meet Bone Apetreat! the food truck for dogs in Denver

Why should people have all the food truck fun?

DENVER — Like many people, Tiffany Brown decided to change her career during the pandemic.

"I have been a dog lover my entire life," Brown said. "I was working in corporate America for a little under 20 years and when COVID hit I wanted to do something that I was really, really passionate about."

So she decided to open up a food truck for dogs. Bone Apetreat! launched in January 2021.

They have treats for dogs of all ages, breeds and sizes, and even some stuff for cats too.

"Right now we have two trucks. We launched our second truck in May of this year," Brown said.

Bone Apetreat! is based in Denver, but also visits areas outside of downtown, like the Denver Tech Center, Castle Rock, Lakewood and Aurora.

"We get to see all the dogs across Colorado, which is so fun," Brown said.

They post their weekly schedule, along with photos of their fluffy customers on their Instagram page.

When it comes to the snacks, Brown tries to keep it as local as possible by working with other small Colorado businesses.

She says the overall response to the food truck has been fantastic.

"We hope to be able to branch out a little bit more than we are doing and see even more of the dogs across Colorado," Brown said.

The inspiration for Bone Apetreat! came from Brown's rescue German Shepard Graham, who passed away suddenly in May. "He was just a street dog in Chicago that I found when he was four months old," Brown remembers. "I was fortunate enough to have him for nine years."

His picture now adorns the side of the food truck.

"They're only here for so long," Brown said. "So I feel like all of them should be spoiled everyday, which is part of why I started the business too because they are literally only here for so long that every day should just be like the absolute best for them."

