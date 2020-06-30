This 100-pound puppy is helping people feel welcome when they vacation in the mountains

Bachelor is a canine ambassador at the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch near Beaver Creek and the newest member of returning staff as summer business picks up.

BEAVER CREEK, Colo. — At the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch near Beaver Creek, business is picking back up for the summer and among all the returning employees is one that director of engineering Jason Brown brings with him everyday just to put a smile on everyone’s face.

"He wants to have fun and to make us all feel good in a place where we’re all happy,” said Brown.

That employee, a 7-month old, 100-pound puppy named Bachelor, is new to the mountain lodge located about two hours west of Denver in Eagle County.

“You can hang out and talk to the dogs,” said Jean Alexander, director of sales. “Just cuddle with them for some dog time and we also do daily hikes.”

Bachelor joins fellow canine ambassador Scout, a Bernese mountain dog at the lodge. It's part of a program Scout's owner Madison Allen said has been going on for years.

“She’s coming up on her fourth year as a canine ambassador at the Ritz Carlton Bachelor Gulch,” said Allen.

The dogs are so popular among guest some visitors ask if they can have them stay the night.

“I’ve had people ask if they can keep her overnight in the hotel room," said Allen.

Most of the time the dogs meet outside in the morning, then head off on nature hikes before returning to the lodge for treats and cuddle time with guests.

And if you don’t mind a little drool, these are the only employees you can get close to at the lodge without a mask.

"They don’t need them, said Brown. “And they will still give kisses right through the masks we are wearing.”