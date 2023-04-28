'Cats on Mats': Yoga event with kitties returns in Colorado

Downward dog is a popular yoga pose, but cats take center stage in this class.

DENVER — "Cats on Mats" yoga is back at Denver Animal Shelter (DAS).

DAS said certified yoga instructors will host the classes as kittens and cats playfully prowl around the room.

In addition, to be a fun way for the community to get involved at the shelter, the yoga classes also raise funds for Denver Animal Protection (DAP).

"Cats on Mats" yoga classes run every Tuesday night from May through August from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at 1241 West Bayaud Avenue.

Tickets cost $20 and are available online. Classes are limited to 20 people and last about one hour. Attendees need to bring their own yoga mat.

DAS said it's an open-admissions shelter which means the shelter never turns an animal away. The shelter helps 6,000 lost and abandoned pets each year.

The yoga event lines up with peak feline breeding season and is great exposure for homeless animals to find loving, forever homes, according to DAS.

