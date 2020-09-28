Cherry Creek dog off-leash area to close for maintenance

Volunteers can help with the dog area project at Cherry Creek State Park.

AURORA, Colo. — The dog off leash area at Cherry Creek State Park will be temporarily closing for maintenance and enhancement work.

The popular dog area, which sees over one million dog and human visitors each year, will be temporarily closed from Monday, Oct. 5 through Thursday, Oct. 8, according to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

The four-day closure will allow staff and contractors to conduct necessary work on its natural resources and trails, as well as improve access for all visitors, CPW said.

This is the second time that the dog off leash area will be closed, according to CPW. It was also closed in October 2019 for four days.

“We are dedicated to being active care takers of this highly valued public land,” said Park Manager Jason Trujillo. “It has gotten to the point where it is so busy down there we can’t get any work done without interrupting experiences of visitors, and this maintenance work cannot be conducted safely while the area is open.”

CPW said the dog park has experienced very high visitation and use in 2020.

“It is hard to have a sustainable resource when it is so heavily used,” Trujillo said. “The work we are doing will be a balance of resource protection and additional improvements. We appreciate the patience of our visitors during the brief period the dog off leash area will close.”

Cherry Creek State Park dog area improvements:

Addition of concrete to improve access through the two newest pedestrian access points from the parking lot. This will also connect existing concrete paths within the entry area.

Additional fencing installed around drainages to help protect the vegetation, water quality and safety of our visitors.

Maintenance of the natural surface trails.

Restriping of the parking lot at 12 Mile South.

Tree trimming and some mowing of tall grasses inside enclosed areas.

If anyone wishes to volunteer to help with this project, they can contact Cherry Creek State Park by calling 303-766-6562.

