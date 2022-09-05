Golden puppy named Bronco is newest member of Wilson family

Meet Bronco, the newest member of the Wilson family – an adorably sweet, sleepy puppy gifted to Ciara from Russell on Mother's Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — When Instagram followers of one half of Denver's most recognized couple scrolled through their social feeds on Monday, they were served up a side of cuteness.

Ciara — singer, songwriter, and wife to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson — introduced fans to the newest cute and cuddly member of the Wilson household – perfectly named "Bronco."

Ciara's husband gifted her the snuggly pup for Mother's Day.

"The kids call her 'Bronco Love Brownie,'" Ciara tweeted. "The sweetest surprise. I love you baby." She tagged her husband Russell in the post.

Hundreds of thousands of fans liked the post.

The famous first couple of Denver football was all smiles, with Ciara holding the golden-colored pup saying, "Got a puppy," and thanking her husband for the adorable addition.

A day before, Russell showered his wife and mom of four with praise on his Twitter account.

Happy Mother’s Day to you baby! @Ciara You are the best Mom, woman, business leader, entertainer, visionary, kind, loving, innovative, and most special woman in the world! I love that you love our children the way you do! You bring me joy and confidence every day! We Love You! pic.twitter.com/665FoJyo4X — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) May 9, 2022

> Top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER right now to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER for top stories from 9NEWS curated daily just for you. Get content and information right now for can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

DOWNLOAD THE 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.