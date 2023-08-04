How to adopt a new pet to ‘Clear the Shelters’ this month

You can help find pets a home during the "Clear the Shelters" adoption and donation campaign.

DENVER — If you're thinking about adopting a new furry friend to add to your household, animal shelters around the state are reducing adoption fees in August as part of the "Clear the Shelters" adoption and donation campaign.

The event runs all August with animal shelters and rescues to help find loving homes for animals and raise critical funds to support their work.

The Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) is one of the shelters joining the nationwide event.

DAS has reduced adoption fees this month. All dogs are $50 and cats are $30.

Regular adoption prices at DAS are $150 for adult dogs, $95 for adult cats, $170 for puppies and $110 for kittens. Adoptions include spay/neuter surgery, microchip, vaccines, and a one-year license.

Over 1,150 dogs and cats have already found homes at DAS this year and about 73 dogs and cats are currently available for adoption.

Since its inception in 2015, Clear the Shelters has helped more than 860,000 pets find new homes.

To adopt or donate, visit cleartheshelters.com or donate directly to a favorite animal shelter. Some of the animal shelters in Colorado:

You can find more information about participating animal shelters, rescues and local adoption events on ClearTheShelters.com or the Spanish-language site DesocuparlosAlbergues.com.

