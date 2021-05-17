Colorado dog will be the face of Budweiser’s holiday cans

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A handsome Saint Bernard from Morrison has outlasted more than 100,000 submissions to be the face of Budweiser's holiday cans later this year.
Wilson, a 1-year-old Saint Bernard, has been named winner of the nationwide Pupweiser casting call by Budweiser.
Wilson, who sported a wreath collar in his submission photo, is a "big, fluffy guy [who] adores carrots, playing in the snow with his dog brother and foster sister pup, and enjoys naps after a nice puppacino," according to Budweiser.
Traditionally, one of Bud's Dalmatians is featured on the festive aluminum cans. Budweiser announced earlier this month that a new dog would be on the cans that will be sold nationwide this holiday season.
While only Wilson from Colorado got the ultimate honor, Budweiser is honoring all dogs with a $25,000 donation to Pets & People Foundation, a nonprofit group that offers pet-assisted therapy visits to people who could use some healing joy in their days.
To give everyone a chance to see what their best bud would look like on a Budweiser can, consumers can upload their dog’s photo to us.budweiser.com/pupweiser to download a mockup.
