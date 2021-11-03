Denver Animal Shelter sees surge of small animals

Right now, the shelter has more than twice as many small animals than at this time in 2019.

DENVER — Denver Animal Shelter (DAS) said it is experiencing a surge of small animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, and turtles and is asking the public for help.

Right now, 64 small animals, including rabbits, guinea pigs, mice, and turtles, call DAS home. At this time in 2019, the shelter had 23 small animals.

To make room for the compact creatures, DAS said it has opened parts of the shelter normally used to house other animals.

DAS said if you’re looking to add a new creature to the family, consider adopting instead of buying the animal at a pet store.

"This is where the community comes in," said Denver Animal Protection (DAP) Director Alice Nightengale. "Before you buy a small animal from a pet store, please check with an animal shelter first because there is a lot of need there. Prices are often more affordable too, and you’ll help a pet in need."

The cost of small animals at DAS starts at $15.

DAS suggests spending time with the type of animal you want — especially guinea pigs and rabbits — before taking one home. If you bought an animal at a pet store that you’re unable to keep, see if the pet store will take back the animal before bringing it to the shelter.

If you can’t adopt, DAS said foster homes and shelter volunteers are needed as well. A foster parent gives an animal a loving home until it finds its forever family. This also makes room at the shelter for another animal in need.

Along with small animals, the DAS said it continues to see a huge number of cats and dogs with 126 cats and 151 dogs. In 2019, the same time, the shelter housed 96 cats and 95 dogs.

> Check out all of the adoptable pets at Denver Animal Shelter.

